GUJCET 2025: Gujarat board refutes rumours about result date

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued an official statement rejecting a fake press release that falsely claimed the GSEB Class XII Science stream and GUJCET 2025 results would be announced on April 17, 2025, at 9 am, reported Business Standard.

The board has not released any official details about the result date, which will be made available on the official website, gseb.org.

Official Statement on GUJCET 2025 Results

The Gujarat board, in its statement, clarified that the press release circulating online was fake.

The official statement reads, “No such press release has been issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar. It is hereby notified that this press release is fake.”

The board also urged students and parents to disregard information from unofficial sources, including websites that have previously shared unverified dates.

One of the fake websites had stated that the GUJCET 2025 results would be published on April 9 at 10 am, a claim that was later dismissed as baseless.

When can students expect the Gujarat board Class XII results?

Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board exams for Classes X and XII, held from March 11 to March 22, 2025, and February 27 to March 17, 2025, respectively, can expect the results to be announced shortly.

Considering past trends, the Gujarat Board is likely to announce the Class XII results by the end of this month. However, no official confirmation has been provided yet.

Gujarat Board Releases Official Academic Calendar for the Year

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has published the academic calendar for the 2025-26 session.

According to the new schedule, the academic year will begin on June 9, and the X and XII board exams will start on February 26, 2026. Students are advised to stay updated by visiting the official website.