Google layoffs on your mind? It could hit these teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Google is reportedly gearing up for another round of layoffs, with teams in advertising, sales, and marketing in India expected to be impacted.

Sources familiar with the matter told Business Standard that the company’s offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru may undergo restructuring as part of a global workforce reduction.

Impact of Google layoffs: which teams could be affected

According to a report by The Times of India, although Google has not disclosed the precise number of job cuts, reports indicate that employees in advertising, sales, and marketing roles could be among those impacted.

This follows the company's recent decision to eliminate hundreds of positions in its Platforms and Devices division, which is responsible for Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser.

The restructuring plan at Google

The layoffs are part of Google's continued efforts to optimize operations and cut costs. Earlier this year, the company combined its Platforms and Devices teams, which resulted in voluntary exit programmes and job cuts.

With Google continuing its restructuring efforts, Indian employees in the impacted teams may experience uncertainty in the coming weeks.

Layoffs affect Google’s platforms and devices team

Last week, Google reportedly laid off hundreds of employees from multiple divisions, including Android software, Pixel devices, and the Chrome browser.

The Information, citing a source familiar with the matter, states that these job cuts followed voluntary buyout offers extended to employees in these units earlier this year in January.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the decision in a statement to the publication.

The spokesperson stated, “Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively, and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January.”