Former US President Obama slams federal threat to Harvard, calls it “attempt to stifle academic freedom”

Federal ultimatum

The Trump administration’s letter to Harvard contained an expanded list of conditions the university would need to meet to maintain its financial ties with the federal government.

While framed around concerns of antisemitism on campus, Harvard says many of the government’s demands extend far beyond those issues — raising fundamental questions about institutional autonomy and constitutional rights.

Among the requirements are proposals for the university to “audit” the ideological leanings of students, faculty, and staff and to “reduce the power” of certain individuals based on their views.

As per the letter, by August 2025, Harvard must:

Eliminate all hiring preferences based on race, religion, sex, or national origin.

Enforce consistent plagiarism reviews and consequences.

Open its hiring and admissions data to federal audits and publish anonymised statistical data publicly.

Ensure admissions deans certify compliance with new rules after every cycle.

Moreover, it also asks that Harvard must screen international students to prevent the admission of individuals “hostile to American values,” including those who support terrorism or antisemitism.

It further states that all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, positions, and initiatives must be dismantled immediately, regardless of how they are named or structured, among several other reforms.

Harvard’s response

In a detailed public statement titled “The Promise of American Higher Education”, Harvard President Alan M Garber condemned the federal move as an overreach that jeopardises both academic liberty and the nation’s research ecosystem.