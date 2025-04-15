“Fair exam is the least students expect”: Expert SLAMS NTA for JEE Main 2025 response sheet errors

Chaos erupted after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer keys and the candidates’ response sheets for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main exam in 2025, with candidates alleging glaring discrepancies in both documents.

They are claiming that the response sheets did not accurately capture or reflect the number of questions attempted or the answers marked during the exam. They further allege that several answers in the provisional answer keys are factually incorrect.

To recall, the NTA released the response sheets for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2, which was conducted between April 7 and 9, on April 12.

Following the discovery of these discrepancies, many aspirants and their parents took to X and other social media platforms to raise awareness of them, urging the NTA to take action.

According to a report by The Times of India, there are at least nine questions in the exam from mathematics, physics and chemistry whose answers are under dispute.

Experts say that while disputed questions in JEE answer keys are a regular occurrence in every session, the exclusion of answers from the response sheets at such a massive scale is unprecedented.

“Many aspirants told me that only half the number of questions they attempted were captured in their response sheets,” said Purnima Lodha Kaul, JEE mentor and founder of JEE One.

She adds that in the last three years, the NTA has been finding it difficult to capture correct answers during the evaluation of JEE papers.

“However, this year has unusually large numbers of questions left out of students’ response sheets,” she said.

Many parents have also pointed this issue out, with some of their children’s response sheets showing that all the questions in their paper as unanswered.