Erode district: Woman dies as a car driven by a 17-year-old college student crashes into her roadside hut

A 35-year-old woman died in an accident when a car driven by a 17-year-old college student crashed into a roadside hut near Bhavani in the Erode district.

The police have registered a case against the college student and his uncle for allowing him to drive the car, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The accused were identified as V Rithik (17) of Periyar Colony in Tiruppur and P Guru (31) of VMC Colony in Bhavani in Erode district.

The police said, "Rithik is a second-year student of a private college in Coimbatore. He went to Guru's house in Bhavani on Sunday due to college holidays. Rithik took his uncle's car and traveled on the Bhavani-Mettur road on Sunday night. Around 1.30 am on Monday, when going at high speed near the Jallikkal Medu area, the car suddenly lost control and crashed into a roadside hut."

"K Karpagavalli (35), a resident of the hut, was seriously injured in the accident and died at the spot. Her husband, Karuppanan, survived with minor injuries. The Bhavani police have registered a case and are investigating in this regard," police added.

GM Rathinakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP) of Bhavani, said, "Rithik was also seriously injured in the accident. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for treatment. A case has been registered against the student. A case has also been registered against his uncle for allowing him to drive the car. Both will be arrested soon."