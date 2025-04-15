Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu to revive Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme? His promise on Ambedkar Jayanti

On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his government's commitment to social justice and the upliftment of underprivileged communities, particularly Dalits.

Speaking at a public meeting in Ponnekallu village of the Tadikonda constituency on Monday, April 14, he announced the revival of the Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme, aimed at assisting Scheduled Caste (SC) students in pursuing higher education abroad, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He also promised to establish more residential schools to ensure quality education for marginalised children.

Naidu participated in the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations by paying floral tributes and interacting with locals as part of the Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbam initiative.

During the event, beneficiaries shared their challenges. Srigala Neelima, a widowed mother of two working at a grocery store for Rs 8,000 a month, received assurance from the Chief Minister for her son's ear surgery, funded through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Highlighting the achievements of the SC Sub-Plan during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime, Naidu noted that Rs 27,737 crore was spent from 2014 to 2019 on various welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes, including agriculture, drinking water, and housing.

He pointed out that over 7,000 students benefited from Rs 467 crore disbursed under the overseas education scheme during that period, while the YSRCP government supported only 430 students.

In a virtual interaction, beneficiaries of the Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme expressed their gratitude. Korivi Ratnalatha, a network engineer in Australia, credited the Chief Minister for transforming her life, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Anil, an engineer in Canada earning Rs 60 lakh per year, stated his desire to assist others through the P4 program. Both pledged to support families in their native villages.