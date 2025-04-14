Tiruchy Panchayat school tastes success in NMMS again as 18 students crack exam this year

With 18 of its 24 student candidates who appeared cracking the exam, the Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) in Oorudayapatti of Thathaiyengarpet block has emerged the topper among government schools in the district in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination for 2025-26, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

This year, a total of 6,695 students in the state took up the exam conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations which offers those qualifying with a yearly scholarship of Rs 12,000 in Classes IX to XII. In it, Tiruchy district has been ranked ninth in the state with 293 qualifiers. Of the qualified students, 112 are from government schools while the remaining study in aided institutions, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Among government schools, PUMS-Oorudayapatti leads with 18 qualifiers, with the Government Model Girls HSS in Manachanallur coming second with 13 students.

Crediting focused coaching from Class VII for the results, V Manikandan, who teaches English at PUMS- Oorudayapatti, said, "Students are trained daily in academics and mental ability through quizzes and mock tests modelled after banking exams."

The students being grouped under peer leaders, given custom-made question booklets, and taking monthly and weekly OMR-based tests are also credited for the success, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Headmistress V Rani who has led NMMS coaching since 2013 said, "The preparation makes students more accountable and builds a strong foundation for any competitive exam. From 2013 to 2025, 69 students have cleared NMMS. Many who didn't qualify have gone on to crack the Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Exam in Class IX. Several have also entered government model schools due to the analytical skills developed."

S Sivakumar, a retired principal of the District Institute of Education and Training, who is now based in Tiruchy, said, "Government schools should adopt such focused models. The standard government-issued textbooks are more than sufficient. Schools, especially in the middle and higher secondary levels, must prepare students for NMMS early, as it lays the foundation for all future competitive exams."