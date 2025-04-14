NEET-UG 2025 on May 4 | When will admit cards be out?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET UG 2025, is scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2025, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. This highly competitive entrance exam, required for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India, will be held in offline mode.

According to the official NEET UG 2025 information bulletin, the admit cards will be released by May 1, 2025, on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Prior to this, the exam city intimation slips will be made available by April 26, 2025, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

These slips will inform candidates of the city where their examination centres are located.

Once the admit cards are out, candidates will be able to download them by logging in with the required credentials. The admit card will contain essential details such as the exam centre address, roll number, reporting time, and exam day guidelines.

On the day of the examination, all candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the admit card

A valid, original photo ID (details of acceptable IDs will be listed on the admit card)

A passport-sized photograph (as per specifications mentioned)

NEET UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and serves as the sole entrance test for undergraduate medical admissions in India. With over 20 lakh candidates appearing each year, it remains one of the largest and most competitive exams in the country.

For assistance, students can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700, or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in. Regular updates and important notices will be available on the official website.