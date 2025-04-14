NEET-MDS 2025 admit card OUT; here’s how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) plans to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 admit card on Tuesday, April 14, 2025.

Candidates who have registered to take the NEET MDS examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, natboard.edu.in, after they are released.

NEET MDS is a test for students seeking admission to MDS programmes in dental institutes across India.

Except for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) News Delhi, NEET MDS scores are used to fill almost half of all India quota (AIQ) seats, as well as state quota seats in government and private universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services seats.

The NEET MDS 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, 2025.

How to download admit cards: