Nearly 100 IARI PhD students allege delay in fellowship extension despite policy provision

At the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), one of the country’s most storied academic institutions and a crucible of the Green Revolution, time may have quietly run out for a group of students who followed the rules, but now find themselves in the dark.

For months, dozens of PhD scholars — particularly those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Physically Challenged (PC) categories — have waited for official confirmation that their institutional fellowships would be extended, as per a policy codified in IARI’s own Green Book, its official postgraduate academic handbook that outlines institutional policies on scholarships, academic progress, and student conduct.

That confirmation, according to students, has not come. And with the 2024–25 financial year now closed, many fear it never will.