Kancha Gachibowli land issue: SC to hear matter on April 16

The Supreme Court (SU) is set to hear the case in which it ordered the Telangana government to explain the "compelling urgency" of cutting a large forest cover on a land parcel near the University of Hyderabad (UoH, popularly known as Hyderabad Central University, HCU), on April 16.

While taking suo motu cognisance of the deforestation activities in the Kancha Gachibowli forest, the Supreme Court ruled on April 3 that until further orders, no action of any kind, except the protection of the trees already there, shall be conducted by the state or anybody else.

According to the apex court's cause list dated April 16, the case would be heard before a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih, PTI reports.

The Supreme Court took note of the case after it was brought to its attention by senior counsel K Parameshwar, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae in forest-related matters.

The bench reviewed an interim report given by the Telangana High Court's registrar (judicial), which stated that many small and medium-sized trees, as well as some large trees, had been cut down.

"The report of the registrar (judicial) of the High Court of Telangana as well as photographs sent by him depict an alarming picture. Huge number of trees are being felled and apart from that, huge machinery is being deployed which has already destroyed an area of around 100 acres," the bench said in its April 3 order.

According to the report, peacocks, deer, and birds were also spotted in the area.

"These are, prima facie, indication that there existed a forest inhabited by the wild animals," the bench said.

It urged Telangana's chief secretary to respond to various issues, including whether the state received an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate for such development operations.

The bench enquired whether the required permission from the forest authority or any other local statutes was obtained before destroying the trees.

The Supreme Court had also directed the centrally empowered committee to visit the place in question and give its report by April 16.

Student groups and students of the University of Hyderabad staged protests opposing the state government's plans to develop the 400-acre land tract that borders the campus.

Student organisations and environmental activists have expressed resistance to the proposed construction work at the site, citing ecological conservation issues.