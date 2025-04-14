K Lakshmi Sai from Narayana emerges as AP Junior IPE 2025 topper

Narayana Educational Institutions have once again made a mark in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025, with students securing many of the top scores across the state.

In the Junior Intermediate Math Physics Chemistry (MPC) stream, K Lakshmi Sai from Gannavaram, a student of Narayana, emerged as the State Topper with 468 out of 470 marks.

Of the 19 students in the MPC stream who scored 467 marks, 8 are from Narayana, making up 42% of the top MPC scorers.

A total of 2,761 students from the institution scored above 465 marks, reflecting Narayana’s consistent academic strength. In the Junior BiPC stream, 4 students scored 436 out of 440, while 27 secured 435 marks, stated a press release from the institute.

In Senior Intermediate, three students from the MPC stream scored 992 out of 1000, and 39 students scored above 990. In the Biology Physcis Chemistry (BiPC) stream, one student achieved the top score of 992. Across all science streams, Narayana students accounted for 22% of the top scores.

On this occasion, Dr P Sindhura Narayana, Director, Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the students, parents, and faculty, stating, “These outcomes reflect the unwavering efforts of students and the academic support system around them provided by Narayana.”

P Sharani Narayana, Director, added, “For us, education is not just about marks, it’s about believing in every student’s dream as if it were our own. Because at Narayana, Your Dreams Are Our Dreams.”