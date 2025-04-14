Intermediate 2025 results: Sri Chaitanya students rule state top ranks

In the Intermediate 2025 results released recently, two students secured the state top mark with 467 marks in Junior Inter Math Physics Chemistry (MPC) stream, the state first mark with 437 marks in Biology Physics Chemistry (BIPC), three students secured the state first mark with 992 marks in Senior Inter MPC, and the state top mark with 992 marks in BiPC was achieved by Sri Chaitanya students.

In the Junior Intermediate (MPC) stream, Bukke Yaswanth Naik (Hall Ticket Number 2513137471) scored 467 state top marks out of 470 marks, Mundru Vinuthna (Hall Ticket Number 2512110155) scored 467 state top marks, 48 students scored 466 and above, 291. students scored 465 and above, and 2628 students scored 460 and above.

In the Junior Intermediate (BI PC) stream Challa Lekhana (Hall Ticket Number 2512124168) scored 437 out of 440 marks with a state first mark, 16 students scored 436 and above, 109 students scored 435 and above, and 834 students scored 430 and above.

In the Senior Intermediate (MPC) stream, Kanchana Manasa (Hall Ticket Number 2513213703), Gangavaram Lahari (Hall Ticket Number 2513211303), Kuramadasu Sreeja (Hall Ticket Number 2504249781) secured the state first mark with 992 marks in MPC for 1000 marks, stated a press release from the institute.

In Senior Inter BIPC, Shaik Afifa Tabassum (Hall Ticket Number 2513224888) secured the state top mark with 992 marks, 17 students secured 991 marks, 45 students secured 990 marks and above, 625 students secured 985 marks and above, 1800 students secured 980 marks and above, and 24331 students secured 900 marks and above.

On this proud occasion, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions' Academic Director, Sushma Sri Boppana, expressed immense joy and pride on the remarkable performance of their students.

She stated, "Through meticulously crafted academic programmes, structured planning, and the dedication of our elite faculty, our students have attained a deep conceptual understanding in Intermediate subjects. We are confident that they will continue to secure top positions in the upcoming JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exams. "

Adding to this celebration, she highlighted a significant milestone, "According to the official Preliminary KEY released by the NTA, a Sri Chaitanya student has scored a perfect 300/300 in IIT-JEE Main 2025. This incredible achievement is a direct result of the strong academic foundation laid during Intermediate education."

She also reiterated Sri Chaitanya's unmatched legacy in competitive exams, saying, "We're confident that the upcoming results will reflect the hard work and commitment of our students. Our consistent track record includes securing All India Rank 1 in IIT (Institite of Information Technology) -JEE and NEET in 2023, making it a historic hat-trick for us at the national level. "

Sushma Sri took the opportunity to extend heartfelt congratulations to the brilliant students, the supportive parents who entrusted their children's future to Sri Chaitanya, and the dedicated faculty and staff-both teaching and non-teaching-who work tirelessly behind the scenes.