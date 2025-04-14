Google lays off jobs across Android, Pixel and Chrome teams

Google has cut off hundreds of people in its Platforms and Devices business, which manages major products such as Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser.

The move follows a voluntary leave programme launched earlier in January, indicating the tech giant's continuous attempts to reduce operations and adjust to changing market conditions.

A Google representative confirmed the news in a statement to The Information, noting that since the merger of its Platforms and Devices teams last year, the business has been aiming to "operate more effectively" and become "more nimble".

The layoffs are claimed to be part of a larger reorganisation drive that began with department consolidation and voluntary buyouts earlier this year.

While the actual number of affected employees has not been released, the cuts follow significant job losses at Google in 2025. According to The Information, the corporation reduced roles within its Cloud and Human Resources teams in February, indicating a bigger cost-cutting approach across the organisation.

Google's decision reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, in which large companies are rethinking team structures in response to increased automation, artificial intelligence (AI) use, and economic uncertainty.

Amazon, for example, is planning to cut approximately 14,000 administrative positions to save an estimated USD 3 billion per year, while Intel is conducting a big restructuring after reporting large financial losses last year.

As businesses navigate the impact of AI and evolving global economic conditions, additional personnel changes across industries may be expected in the coming months.