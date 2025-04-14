DU principal plasters college wall with cowdung in viral video, said to be part of ‘cooling’ research

A video featuring Dr Pratyush Vatsala, Principal of Laxmibai College, Delhi University (DU), has stirred online debate after she was seen standing on a classroom desk, applying a layer of cowdung on the walls.

The principal confirmed that this was part of a faculty-led research project exploring traditional, eco-friendly cooling techniques for campus spaces.

In a conversation with PTI, Vatsala explained that the experiment is still in progress and more details would be shared after a week.

“This is being done in porta cabins as part of a research initiative. I personally helped apply the mud — there’s nothing harmful in using natural elements. Unfortunately, misinformation is being circulated without understanding the full context,” she said.

The video, which went viral shortly after being shared on social media, showed college staff assisting the principal as she plastered the walls.

According to reports, she had initially posted the video herself in an internal teachers’ group, describing the effort as an attempt to create cooler, more pleasant classrooms using indigenous methods.

“Soon, those teaching in these rooms will experience the change. This is being done to improve your teaching environment,” she had written in her message to colleagues.

Academics question move

The act, however, drew sharp criticism from sections of the academic community.

Professor Vijender Chauhan, an educator and UPSC mentor, questioned the example being set by the college leadership.