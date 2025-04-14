Delhi: One-year mandatory bond service for MBBS and PG graduates

MBBS and postgraduate medical students admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University would be required to sign a one-year service bond upon completion of their course, including the internship time.

According to the University's Admission Brochure for 2025-2026, students who complete their MBBS and PG (including super-speciality degrees) would be expected to serve at medical colleges under the government of National Capital Territory (GNCT), Delhi, for one year.

The bond service term was adopted by the university in accordance with the Delhi Health Department's regulation of September 19, 2024, reports Medical Dialogues.

According to the Gazette notification, after completing their respective courses, all undergraduate and postgraduate students must serve in medical institutes under the GNCT for one year or forfeit the Rs 15 lakh bond (undergraduate) and Rs 20 lakh bond (postgraduate) submitted during admission.

The notification further said that the service bond condition will apply beginning with the next academic session.

Furthermore, the bond conditions stated that MBBS graduates would be adjusted against the post of Junior Residents (JRs), while PG medical graduates would be adjusted against the post of Senior Residents (SRs), and they would be paid an equivalent amount of stipend as JR/SRs.

The notification also stated that UG and PG medical graduates would be assigned to vacant Junior Residents/Senior Residents positions in various hospitals or diverted to other hospitals based on the Department of Health & Family Welfare's requirements.

If more JR/SR positions are necessary, they would be evaluated by a Screening Committee chaired by the Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College after taking into account the existing available positions at various GNCTD institutions, including the Society institutions.

When the notification was announced last year, members of the medical fraternity were vehemently opposed to the announcement of the compulsory bond service requirement in Delhi. They described the action as draconian and a promotion of slavery.