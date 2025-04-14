CUET-UG 2025 exam schedule to be announced soon at cuet.nta.nic.in | Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the detailed exam schedule for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET-UG) programmes 2025 soon on its official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have registered and successfully submitted their CUET UG 2025 application form are advised to check the website regularly for updates on exam dates, subject-wise schedules, and shift timings.

The complete timetable will be released in PDF format and will mention the dates for all 13 languages, 23 subject-specific tests, and the General Test.

Once the timetable is out, students will be able to know which subject they will appear for on which date, and in which shift — morning, afternoon, or evening.

CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode from May 8, 2025, to June 1, 2025.

The exam will take place across 285 cities in India and 15 international locations, making it one of the largest undergraduate entrance tests in the country. Exam slots will be assigned based on the number of applicants and logistical considerations.

Following the release of the datesheet, NTA will issue the city intimation slips, which will inform candidates about the city where their exam centre is located.

Closer to the exam, the CUET UG 2025 admit cards will be released, containing crucial information such as the exact exam centre address, reporting time, exam shift, and exam-day instructions.

For the latest updates, students should keep visiting the official CUET website.