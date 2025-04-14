Congress leader's 21-year-old grandson held for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Congress leader K Keshava Rao’s grandson, Vashisht Dhruv (21), was apprehended by Banjara Hills police on Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence of liquor, and ramming a minivan. Dhruv is the son of Viplav Kumar.

The accused, along with his friend, were coming from KBR Park to Jubilee Hills when he hit a cylinder-laden minivan in the rear. The vehicles were damaged, but no casualties were reported from the incident, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

When the police conducted a drunk and drive test, Dhruv showed a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 150/100 mg. A case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

In more news...

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya said that police will organise a summer camp for XI and X-grade girl students from April 25 to May 2, in Nizamabad. The camp will be held at the RBVRR School and classes will be held from 8 am to 12 pm.

The camp aims to teach self-defense techniques, provide motivational training and conduct awareness classes on ongoing societal crimes for the students, according to a report by stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Interested students can enroll from April 13 to April 24 by calling 9000994312 or by visiting the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejhLV9CEl9MKYqKI5dLUMUwNWNcMwLQwcfj8DXdme20G1JHg/viewform?usp=dialog.