COMEDK UGET 2025 application correction window to close today

The application correction window for COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) UGET (Undergraduate Entrance Test) 2025 will close today, April 14, 2025, EduGraph reports.

Candidates seeking admission to engineering, medical, and dental courses in Karnataka must complete their submissions through the official COMEDK website, comedk.org.

This marks the final opportunity for applicants to modify their details before the portal closes permanently.

To access the rectification facility, applicants must first log in using their user ID and password. This facility is provided at no additional charge.

However, many important fields — such as candidate name, email ID, phone number, and test city preference — cannot be altered under any circumstances because they were locked during initial registration.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 admission cards will be available on April 30, and applicants will be able to download them until the exam date of May 10.

The test will be administered in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) style and will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions divided equally among Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (60 questions each).

The test will adhere to the CBSE curriculum, with about 33 per cent of questions from Class XI (2023-24) and 67 per cent from Class XII (2024-25) syllabus.

According to the official marking scheme, each correct answer is worth one mark, and there will be no negative marking for erroneous responses.