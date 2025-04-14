Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Remembering the man behind Indian Constitution | History, significance & more

Today, April 14, is celebrated across India as Ambedkar Jayanti, marking the 134th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the man behind the Indian Constitution and one of the strongest voices for social justice and educational equity in the country.

Born in 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ambedkar defied caste barriers and systemic discrimination to become one of the most respected scholars and reformers India has ever seen. He was a Columbia University and London School of Economics graduate, a rare feat for any Indian at the time — let alone someone from a Dalit background.

So, why does this day matter to students and educators?

Because Dr Ambedkar believed that education is the most powerful weapon to fight inequality. Throughout his life, he pushed for equal access to education and reservation in institutions to uplift marginalised communities.

Ambedkar Jayanti is now a public holiday in several Indian states, and the Indian government officially recognises April 14 as a day to honour his legacy and his relentless fight against the caste system, untouchability, and social discrimination.

It is also interesting to note that Ambedkar isn’t just celebrated in India but also worldwide. In 2020, the United Nations began observing Ambedkar Jayanti as the International Day of Equality, recognising his contributions toward human rights and equality.