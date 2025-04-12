WhatsApp faces disruptions as users report difficulty sending messages

Today, April 12, Saturday evening, WhatsApp faced disruptions, with users reporting that messages were not being delivered.

At around 5.30 pm today, Downdetector logged over 460 WhatsApp issue reports, 81% of which were related to difficulties in sending messages, reported Hindustan Times.

Several users have flagged problems with updating statuses or adding stories, and some have also faced difficulties logging into WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is yet to issue an official response regarding the disruption. This isn’t the first instance — WhatsApp also experienced a service outage on February 28 earlier this year.

According to Downdetector, more than 5,000 users worldwide had reported issues with message delivery during that incident. WhatsApp boasts over 530 million users in India alone and serves close to three billion users globally.

Third UPI disruption in a month leaves users frustrated

Saturday saw a widespread outage in UPI services, disrupting digital payments for the third time in 30 days. NPCI attributed the issue to “intermittent technical problems,” which led to a spike in failed transactions.

Apps like PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay were affected, and even banking applications experienced failures, affecting consumers and businesses alike.

According to Downdetector, more than 3,000 users reported problems. Normal operations resumed post 5 pm.

The recurring outages — most recently on April 2 — have led to growing user dissatisfaction, with many voicing their concerns online.