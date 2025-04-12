US EB-5 Visa retrogression hits Indian applicants hard | More delay in getting green cards

For thousands of young Indian professionals and students in the United States (US), many on H-1B visas or pursuing degrees with hopes of settling down, the wait for a Green Card just got longer.

The US Department of State has released its Visa Bulletin for May 2025, and it brings disappointing news, especially for those banking on the EB-5 investor visa route.

India’s EB-5 Unreserved category has retrogressed significantly, sliding back over six months to May 1, 2019, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

This means only Indian applicants with a priority date before this cut-off can now move forward. Previously, this category was current, allowing immediate application for adjustment of status.

In contrast, China holds steady at January 22, 2014, while EB-5 remains current for all other countries.

With only 9,800 EB-5 visas available globally per year and each country capped at 7 per cent, the demand-supply mismatch has once again pushed India into the backlog zone.

For Indian investors hoping to fast-track their Green Card through EB-5, this retrogression means longer wait times and delays in permanent residency. It’s a major setback for many families and professionals who were counting on this route.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will accept employment-based adjustment of status applications only if your priority date is earlier than the Final Action Date listed, added Hindustan Times.

Experts predict continued backlog pressure unless per-country caps are revised or demand slows — neither of which seem likely soon.