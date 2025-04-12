UP board result 2025 likely on April 15: Key update on UPMSP Class 10, 12 result date & time

As per a report by Shiksha, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued an important notification regarding the UP Board X and XII Result 2025 date and time.

It is confirmed that the evaluation of answer sheets for Class 1X0 and Class XII has been completed. Students are now eagerly awaiting the UP Board Result 2025.

The results for both Class X and XII will be made available on the official UPMSP websites, www.upmsp.edu.in or www.upmspresults.nic.in.

Will UP Board Result 2025 be released on April 15?

Several media outlets have reported that the UP Board Result 2025 will be announced on April 15, 2025, at 2 pm. However, the Uttar Pradesh Board has issued a warning to students regarding the false UPMSP Result 2025 date and time circulating online.

The Board clarified that this information is "completely false and misleading."

The official notice (in Hindi) states, “It is informed to the general public that information is being circulated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2025 will be declared on 15 April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Secondary Education Council Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading. The Secondary Education Council will make information related to the examination result available on the official website of the council www.upmsp.edu.in or www.upmspresults.nic.in at the appropriate time.”

How to download UP Board Result 2025 Online?

Students can check and download their UP Board X Result 2025/ UP Board XII Result 2025 through the official UPMSP website by following these steps:

1) Visit the official website, ie, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, locate and click on the UP Board X Result 2025/ UP Board Class XII Result 2025 link.

3) Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and school code, in the provided fields.

4) View and download the UPMSP Result 2025.

4) Make sure to check and download your provisional UP Board Class X Marksheet 2025.