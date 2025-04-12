Pink Moon: April’s full moon 2025 timings and significance explained

Skywatchers and moon lovers, prepare for another visual delight — April’s full moon is just around the corner. Known as the micromoon, the pretty Pink Moon will illuminate the sky on the evening of April 12, today.

This yearly occasion, which marks the start of spring, occurs on the first full moon in April.

Pink Moon: What is it?

Although the name Pink Moon may suggest that the moon will have a rosy light, this is untrue. The name is derived from a wildflower that blooms in the spring, not the colour of the moon.

What gives it the name Pink Moon?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which began popularising full moon names in the 1930s, some Eastern Native American tribes refer to April's full moon as the Pink Moon because of its connection to early-blooming wildflowers.

In particular, the herb moss pink, a colorful flower native to the Eastern US that blooms in early spring, is associated with the term, according to the Maine Farmers' Almanac.

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this full moon is also known by a number of seasonal names, including the fish moon, the egg moon, and the sprouting grass moon, which are used by coastal tribes to identify the time of year when shad fish start to spawn along the Atlantic Coast.

Calling it the "breaking ice moon" or the "moon when the ducks come back," other tribes also called it after other springtime changes, emphasising the rebirth and change that spring brings.

When and where in India can I watch Pink Moon?

On the morning of Sunday, April 13, 2025, India will be able to see the captivating Pink Moon. Skywatchers in India can get a glimpse of it on Sunday at 5.00 am IST, though it is predicted to peak at 8.22 pm EDT on Saturday, April 12.

To see this celestial magic, you can head to your window, balcony, or rooftop without the need for any special equipment.

Pink Moon's religious significance

Because it coincides with Hanuman Jayanti, the festival of the birth of Lord Hanuman, this full moon has a particular spiritual meaning for Hindus.

In the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, it is usually observed on the day of the full moon.

Bak Poya is the name given to this full moon by Buddhists. It honours Buddha's famous trip to Sri Lanka, when he used knowledge and communication to settle a dispute between rival kings amicably and prevent violence.

This full moon is known as the Paschal Moon in the Christian church calendar. The Latinised word for Passover, "Pesach," is whence the word "Paschal" originates.

A pivotal event in the Christian liturgical year, Easter, also called Pascha, is observed on the first Sunday after this first full moon of spring.