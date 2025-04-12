Lucknow University: Five arrested following violent student clash

The Lucknow University (LU) campus remained tense on Friday, April 11, as police arrested five individuals in connection with a violent altercation that broke out near Gate Number 1 of Lucknow University on Wednesday, April 9, leaving at least 19 people injured.

The clash reportedly stemmed from a dispute between two student groups and later escalated into a full-blown brawl, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Additional DCP (Central) Manisha Singh confirmed the arrests, identifying the detainees as Akshat Pandey, Ayush Sharma, Sarthak Pushkar, Jatin Shukla, and another unnamed individual.

According to DK Singh, Station House Officer of Hasanganj police station, the five were taken into custody based on eyewitness accounts and booked under Section 151 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Investigations are ongoing.

A heavy police deployment was seen outside LU hostels on Friday, April 11, in response to the unrest that had simmered over two consecutive days.

LU Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi stated that the university administration had issued show-cause notices to eight students and was initiating disciplinary action against others involved. He also revealed that five individuals from outside the university were part of the incident.

What happened?

The confrontation reportedly began near the canteen outside the journalism department and later extended toward Hanuman Setu. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered — one by Mohammad Intezar, a Mahmudabad hostel resident, and another by Alok Mishra, a visitor from Deoria.

Intezar alleged that he was attacked without provocation while buying food, naming 13 known and 10 unidentified assailants, added Hindustan Times.

His complaint cited BNSS Sections 191(2) (rioting), 125 (endangering life or personal safety), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt).

Meanwhile, Mishra claimed he had visited the campus to enquire about his degree when a group of 40 to 50 hostel students confronted and allegedly assaulted him with sticks, threatened him with a gun, and issued death threats. His FIR included charges under BNSS Sections 191(2), 191(3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation).