JEE Main 2025 Session 2 answer key OUT now; response sheet and question paper also out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA has also published the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main response sheet and question paper PDF, enabling candidates to cross-verify their responses and estimate their scores.

To access the answer key and response sheet, candidates must log in using their application number and password. The response sheet contains the answers marked by the candidate, along with the correct answers as per NTA’s key.

This combined document helps candidates calculate their expected marks in the exam using the official marking scheme: +4 for correct answers and -1 for incorrect ones.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections through the official website. The objection window is open until April 13, 2025, up to 11.50 pm. To support their claims, candidates are required to upload valid documents such as textbooks or reliable online sources.

After reviewing the objections, the NTA will publish the final answer key, which will form the basis for the JEE Main Session 2 results, scheduled to be announced on April 17, 2025.

As per trends, students scoring around 110 marks may fall in the 96.2 to 96.9 percentile range, while a 100-mark score may correspond to a 94-95 percentile.

However, percentile scores vary based on the session-wise difficulty level. Notably, NTA will declare the JEE Advanced qualifying percentile along with the results.

For the latest updates and direct access to the answer key and response sheet, visit: jeemain.nta.nic.in.