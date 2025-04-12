Imperial College London to launch a global hub in Bengaluru | All details here

In a move to deepen science, technology, and education ties between the United Kingdom (UK) and India, Imperial College London, the second college in the world and first in the UK by QS World University Rankings, has announced plans to launch a new global hub in Bengaluru in May this year.

Named Imperial Global India, the hub will serve as a base to drive joint research, innovation, and policy collaboration between top Indian institutions and the UK. Bengaluru was chosen as the location for the hub, which will operate as a liaison office, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, said the hub will be a launchpad for powerful new collaborations, adding that the institute is aiming to strengthen the bridge between the UK and India to drive economic growth, sustainability and improve ties globally.

It will bring together scientists, innovators, industry leaders, and policymakers from both countries to co-develop emerging technologies in critical areas like telecommunications, semiconductors, AI, quantum tech, biotechnology, advanced materials, and critical minerals.

The initiative will be led by Professor Sanjeev Gupta, an Earth Scientist known for his work with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on river systems and groundwater, and Dr Elena Dieckmann, a circular economy expert currently collaborating with Indian researchers to repurpose solar panel waste into architectural materials. Both officials will serve as Academic Co-Directors for Imperial Global India.

Gupta stressed that India is buzzing with scientific creativity and technological innovation, and the aim is to apply the combined strengths of the UK and India, especially in emerging technologies, to tackle global challenges.

Dieckmann said there is a huge potential to co-create with India’s fast-paced innovation ecosystem, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Imperial also has ties with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), AIIMS, multiple IITs, and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. In 2023, Imperial launched the ‘India Connect Fund’ to support joint research and introduced the Future Leaders Scholarship for Indian Master’s students.