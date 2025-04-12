GUJCET 2025 final answer key released, results expected soon at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has published the final answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access the answer key in PDF format from the official website — gseb.org.

The release of the final answer key signals that the GUJCET 2025 results may be announced shortly. According to reports, the results are expected to be declared on April 12, following which candidates will be able to download their scorecards online, according to a report by ET Now.

Once the results are out, candidates can check their performance through the GUJCET 2025 scorecard, which will display key details such as the candidate’s name and roll number, subject-wise and overall marks, rank and qualifying status.

Steps to download GUJCET Scorecard 2025:

Go to the official GUJCET portal: gseb.org Click on the link for the GUJCET 2025 scorecard Enter your registration or roll number to log in Your scorecard will appear on the screen Download the PDF and save it for future reference Take a printout for use during the admission process

Following the result declaration, GSEB will also publish the GUJCET 2025 merit list and toppers’ details. For the latest updates and further information related to GUJCET 2025, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website: gseb.org.