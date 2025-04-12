Graduate teachers demand workload and remuneration on par with PG teachers for evaluating exam papers

Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation demanded the state government to provide remuneration and work loads on par with PG teachers in evaluating the board examination papers, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

TN Graduate Teachers Federation General Secretary Patrick Raymond said that PG teachers who evaluate Class X and XII board examination papers are asked to evaluate 24 papers in a day, for which they get Rs 10 for each paper.

Graduate teachers who engage in evaluating Class X board examination papers are asked to evaluate 30 papers in a day, and they are getting Rs 8 per paper. He further stated that only six PG teachers are evaluating under one chief examiner in Class XI, and Class XII evaluation, whereas in Class X each chief examiner is asked to verify the evaluation of 10 graduate teachers, automatically increasing the workload of the graduate teachers.

He also stated that in the year of 2018, only honorariums have been fixed, and till now, it has not been revised. He requested that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin look into this issue and distribute the honorarium and workload on par with PG teachers, according to a report by The New Indian Express.