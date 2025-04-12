Fact check: Is the FMGE exam scheduled for July 6, 2025? Here's the truth

An X post by Dr Vivek Pandey questioned the legitimacy of a notice stating that the FMGE exam would be held on July 6, 2025.

The notice in question reads: “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the next FMGE on 6th July 2025. Please refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in for details pertaining to eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details.”

In his post, Dr Pandey tagged @PIBFactCheck, @NMC_BHARAT, and @NBEMS_India, asking for confirmation. His caption read: "Is the NBEMS FMGE June 2025 notice (6th July exam) real or fake? Can someone confirm?"

Fact check

The claim that FMGE 2025 will be conducted on July 6, 2025 is incorrect,reported Medical Dialogues.

The Medical Dialogues Team investigated the matter and confirmed with officials from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) that the notice circulating on social media is false.

Additionally, there is no such notice or official announcement available on the NBEMS website regarding the FMGE July 2025 exam date.

What is the FMGE?

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), also referred to as the Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates, is a licensure exam governed under the Screening Test Regulations, 2002.

It is a mandatory requirement for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have earned their primary medical qualification from institutions outside India.

The FMGE ensures that these candidates meet the qualifications necessary for obtaining provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or any of the State Medical Councils (for qualifications earned after March 15, 2002).

The exam is administered by NBEMS. Eligible candidates must possess:

- A recognised foreign medical qualification verified by the Indian Embassy.

- A provisional pass certificate or final medical degree.

- An eligibility certificate from the NMC (if required).

Candidates who clear the exam are issued a Screening Test Pass Certificate after a thorough biometric and document verification process.

Clarification on the July 2025 Exam Date

The post claiming that the FMGE July 2025 exam will be held on July 6 appears to stem from confusion with last year’s schedule. The FMGE June 2024 session was indeed conducted on 6th July 2024, which may have led to assumptions that the 2025 exam would fall on the same date.

However, as of April 2025, NBEMS has not released any official notification or confirmed any date for the FMGE July 2025 exam.

The NBEMS website currently offers access to:

- FMGE information bulletins

- Online application submission links

- Applicant login

- Official notices

Results of previous FMGE sessions.

There is no mention of a July 6, 2025, exam date on any of the official NBEMS platforms.

The notice claiming that the FMGE July 2025 will be held on July 6, 2025 is entirely false. NBEMS has not released any official exam schedule for FMGE 2025 as of now. Aspirants are strongly urged to rely only on updates posted directly on the NBEMS website to avoid falling for misinformation; reported Medical Dialogues.