“Everything is normal on campus right now, no fights, no clashes”: Lucknow University returns to order

In the aftermath of violent clashes that rocked Lucknow University earlier this week on April 9, normalcy has returned to the campus following swift action by the university administration and local police. The university has issued show cause notices to nine students allegedly involved in the incidents that left 19 injured and prompted protests by over 200 students.

"The university has issued show cause notices to nine students, and a five-member committee is investigating the issue. After the findings are submitted, we will take action accordingly," said Prof Durgesh Shrivastava, Spokesperson of the University of Lucknow, in a conversation with EdexLive. He emphasised, "Everything is under control and classes and other daily activities of the university are going on smoothly."

The unrest began on April 9, when what started as a verbal altercation at the university canteen near the journalism department escalated into violence involving cricket stumps and sticks. The conflict initially stemmed from a dispute over vehicle honking, according to reports.

Violence flared again on April 10 when a group of 25-30 individuals allegedly attacked three hostellers from Habibullah Hostel at IT College Crossing, with the assailants reportedly armed with guns and iron rods.

The incidents prompted hundreds of hostellers to block roads and protest at the vice-chancellor's residence, demanding immediate action.

Aman Dubey, a hosteller at the university, clarified misconceptions about the protests, "We protested yesterday night for the administration to carry out a thorough inquiry against the accused and those who wreaked the havoc. The claim that we blocked the gates is incorrect; the proctorial team investigating the issue received intel that a few students who were involved in the fight were present in the college, and therefore, the gates were closed to conduct the investigation properly."

Dubey added that approximately five suspects have been arrested, while others fled, with police actively searching for 12 to 15 individuals allegedly involved in the violence.

Day scholars remain cautious about returning to campus.

Ranvijay, a day scholar, noted: "The situation now is normal, but day scholars are still a little hesitant to enter the university because of the clash that happened and the blocking of the gate."

Despite these tensions, Vikas Singh, another day scholar, indicated that relations between hostellers and day scholars remain largely unaffected by the incident.

"I myself am a day scholar, and I have good friends who are hostellers. So, as such, everything is okay and right now, everything is normal in the college. The police and college administration are working, and it's peaceful here. Classes are going on normally."

According to earlier reports, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manisha Singh confirmed that medical examinations were conducted for the injured students, with police filing two FIRs (First Information Report) related to the incidents.

As the university's five-member committee continues its investigation, students and administration alike appear committed to restoring campus harmony and ensuring there is no repeat of the violence that disrupted the campus atmosphere earlier this week.