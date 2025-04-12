CTET 2025 notification to be OUT soon: Know eligibility, registration process, key details, here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the official notice for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2025.

Aspiring educators from all over India who want to be eligible to teach in Central government schools will begin preparing for this much awaited news, stated a report by The Times of India.

According to sources, the CTET 2025 notification, which will include all the necessary information for applicants, is anticipated to be made public by April 20.

In order to help applicants adequately prepare for this national-level test, the announcement will include important details such as eligibility requirements, registration procedures, and examination specifications.

Eligibility criteria for CTET

Candidates must fulfill particular educational requirements in order to be eligible for CTET 2025.

Candidates for Paper 1, which covers Classes I–V, must have a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) and a Senior Secondary certificate with at least 50% marks. Alternatively, candidates who have earned a Bachelor of Flementary Education (BElEd) or a DElEd with 45% marks in Senior Secondary will also be qualified.

Candidates must have a Bachelor of Education (BEd) or a two-year DElEd with 50% in Senior Secondary for Paper 2, which is intended for Classes VI–VIII. These criteria ensure that candidates have the essential academic background to succeed as educators.

Steps for registration

The registration for CTET 2025 is conducted online and can be completed easily through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates should first visit the site and click on the 'Apply for CTET 2025' option.

After registering as a new user, they will need to fill in their personal and educational details, including name, date of birth, and qualifications.

Following this, applicants will upload a passport-sized photo and signature in JPG format.

To complete the process, candidates must pay the application fee — Rs 1,000 for one paper or Rs 1,200 for both — via debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Once submitted, candidates should save a copy of the confirmation page for their future reference.

About the exam

CTET 2025 consists of two papers: Paper 1 for primary teachers and Paper 2 for elementary teachers. Conducted offline in pen-and-paper format, the exam evaluates candidates' teaching abilities through multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Those who succeed will receive a lifetime-valid eligibility certificate, allowing them to apply for teaching roles in institutions like Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs).

Aspirants should regularly visit ctet.nic.in for important updates on exam dates, admit cards, and syllabi to ensure they are well-prepared.With the

CTET score now valid for life, candidates are no longer required to retake the exam — unless aiming to better their scores or qualify for both papers. The change enhances long-term prospects for those pursuing teaching roles in government-run schools.