COMEDK 2025: Application correction window open at comedk.org till April 14 — Click here for details

According to Hindustan Times, candidates who applied for COMEDK UGET 2025 can now edit their application forms online as the correction window has been opened by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka at COMEDK.org.

The deadline to make corrections in the COMEDK UGET 2025 application form is April 14, 2025.

As per the released schedule, admit cards will be accessible from April 30 to May 10, 2025. The exam itself will be held on May 10 in CBT mode at various centres across India to cut down travel and related expenses.

The UGET question paper will comprise 180 objective-type questions, divided equally among Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics — 60 from each subject. The examination will be conducted in English.

Candidates will earn one mark for each correct response-there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Steps to Edit Application Form

To make corrections in their COMEDK UGET 2025 application, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website – comedk.org.

2. Click on the login section on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials and log in.

4. Edit the necessary details in your application form.

5. Review all changes carefully and submit the form

For detailed instructions and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.