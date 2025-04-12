Char Dham Yatra medical duty now part of PG District Residency Programme: NMC

The Char Dham Yatra sees a massive influx of pilgrims each year, leading to a surge in demand for medical services, especially in high-altitude regions.

The NMC stated that this presents a unique learning environment for PG students, who will be exposed to diverse and challenging medical scenarios, including altitude-related complications.

The circular noted that the Government of Uttarakhand had appealed for additional medical support to manage the health infrastructure during the Yatra season. In response, several postgraduate doctors have volunteered to assist.

To formalise and facilitate such support, the NMC has allowed willing postgraduate students to be officially posted under the DRP. State Nodal Officers will coordinate these placements to strengthen healthcare services in the pilgrimage zones.

“This is a potential benefit to postgraduate training and will also serve a critical public health need,” the NMC stated.

The circular emphasised that the initiative is voluntary and only those students willing to serve will be considered for posting.

This move is expected to create a mutually beneficial setup — offering real-world experience for future doctors while addressing an urgent seasonal healthcare challenge.