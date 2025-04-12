AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year results to be out at 11 am TODAY | Check important details

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release the results for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025 today, April 12, at 11 am.

Students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year exams can access their marks memos on the official websites — bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

The results will be declared by the State Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who will also provide insights into the overall pass percentages and other key statistics. Candidates will be able to check their scores using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Apart from the official portals, the results will also be available through the Mana Mitra app and WhatsApp services by sending a “Hi” to 9552300009, as well as via DigiLocker, under the 'Education' section by selecting the Andhra Pradesh Board and entering relevant credentials.

Past trends

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for the AP Inter 2nd-year general stream stood at 78%, with 3,06,580 students passing out of 3,93,757 who appeared. The 1st-year general stream saw a 67% pass rate with 3,10,877 students qualifying out of 4,60,273, according to a report by Indian Express.

Girls continued to outperform boys in both years. In Class XI, 71% of girls passed compared to 64% of boys, while in Class XII, the success rate was 81% for girls and 75% for boys. The vocational stream saw 32,339 students appear, out of whom 23,000 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 71%.

Interestingly, 2024 also saw a significant turnout of private candidates, indicating a growing number of non-regular learners appearing to either improve their performance or complete their education. Over 8.5 lakh students from the general stream and more than 70,000 from the vocational stream appeared for the AP Inter exams that year.

The pass percentage for the 2nd year has shown consistent improvement in recent years: 78% in 2024, 72% in 2023, and 61% in 2022, added Indian Express.

Supplementary exam, other details

Students who do not qualify in one or more subjects need not worry, as the board will conduct supplementary examinations. The schedule for these will be released shortly after the main results are announced.

Candidates are also advised to verify all details mentioned on the marks memo once released. In case of any discrepancies, they must notify their school principal and the board within one month, as corrections will not be entertained after the stipulated period.

Students are encouraged to have their hall ticket details ready and stay updated through the official channels for any further announcements.