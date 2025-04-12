After abrupt termination, Rajasthan gov't extends tenure of 630 UTB doctors till September 30

In a much-needed relief for hundreds of medical professionals, the Rajasthan government has extended the tenure of 630 medical officers working under the Urgent Temporary Basis (UTB) system by six months — until September 30, 2025, or until regular appointments are made, whichever is earlier.

This move comes over a week after close to 600 UTB doctors across the state were abruptly relieved of duty on March 31, 2025, when their contracts ended without prior notice or any official communication from the state’s health department.

The latest order from the Medical and Health (Group-2) Department, dated April 8, 2025, grants a six-month service extension to 630 medical officers hired on a UTB basis.

It also outlines conditions for service continuation, such as compliance with sanctioned posts, proper procedural adherence for extensions, and salary disbursement based on attendance. Any service increment will only be valid if the contract extension follows due administrative procedure.

Additionally, the order stresses the need for compliance with finance department circulars and makes it clear that this extension is temporary — aimed at ensuring continuity in public healthcare services while the process of regular recruitment is still pending.

As the September deadline approaches, UTB doctors are now hoping the government will not only avoid repeating the abrupt termination but also ensure that long-term, regular appointments are made through an expedited and fair recruitment process.