Who was Jyotiba Phule and why his fight for education still matters today?

Today, April 11, marks the 198th birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, one of India’s most influential social reformers, thinkers, and educationists.

Revered for his relentless fight against caste-based discrimination and gender inequality, Phule’s legacy continues to inspire generations, particularly those working in the fields of education and social justice.

So who was he, and how did he shape Indian society?

Born in Maharashtra, Phule, alongside his wife Savitribai Phule, laid the foundation for India’s first girls’ school in 1848 at a time when educating women, especially from marginalised communities, was met with strong societal resistance.

Together, they championed the idea that education was not just a privilege for the upper castes but a right for all.

Together, they opened multiple schools for girls and children from oppressed communities, wrote educational texts, and trained teachers. Phule’s work didn’t stop at schooling — he also fought for libraries, adult education, and against rigid beliefs that barred people from accessing knowledge.

Phule’s work was rooted in the belief that knowledge is the key to liberation. He openly challenged Brahmanical patriarchy, child marriage, and untouchability, paving the way for future reform movements. He also founded the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) to promote social equality and uplift the oppressed.

Jyotiba Phule was also the first Indian to be called “Mahatma”, even before Gandhi.

Today, Phule’s legacy is not just history — it’s a living, breathing reminder of what education can achieve. For students and youth fighting for inclusive education, caste justice, and gender equality, Phule’s life stands as a powerful blueprint.