Up to Rs 4 lakh loan under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 – Who can apply and how?

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 is a new initiative from the Telangana government. Eligible members of the SC, ST, BC, minority, and EBC/EWS (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Sections) populations are covered under this programme.
Through the corresponding corporations, the programme is carried out to improve their capacity for entrepreneurship and economic self-sufficiency.
Under this scheme, eligible youth can avail concessional loans of up to Rs 4 lakh to start their own business. The programme is designed to promote economic development by supporting entrepreneurship.
Loan and subsidy structure of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025
According to the Telangana government website, here are the funding details.
Eligibility criteria
As per the Telangana Government website, the eligibility criteria are as follows:
Income limit:
Rural areas – Up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum
Urban areas – Up to Rs. 2 lakh per annum (includes municipalities, municipal corporations, and nagar panchayats)
Applicants must provide ration card details in the application.
If a ration card is not available, an income certificate from Meeseva must be submitted.
Age limit:
For non-agricultural schemes: 21-55 years (as on July 1 of the implementation year)
For agriculture and allied activities: 21-60 years
Documents required:
As per the information given on the Telangana Government website, here are the documents required.
- Aadhaar card
- Ration card or income certificate
- Caste certificate (issued after Telangana formation)
- Permanent driving license (for transport sector schemes)
- Pattadar passbook (for agricultural schemes)
- SADAREM certificate (for Persons with Disability - PWDs)
- Passport-sized photograph
- Vulnerable group certification (certified by the mandal level committee)
Source: Telangana Government Website
Conditions of the scheme:
Only one self-employment scheme can be availed per household within a span of five years.
Preference will be given to:
- Candidates applying under the scheme for the first time
- Female applicants, with at least 25% of the total target reserved, especially single and widowed women
- Persons with disabilities (minimum 5%)
- Family members of Telangana movement martyrs and those from the sc sub-classification movement
- Candidates who already possess self-employment skills
How to register?
To apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025, candidates must first complete their registration on the OBMMS portal within the given deadline
The filled-in application must then be downloaded, printed, and submitted along with all necessary documents at the designated office — Mandal Praja Palana Seva Kendralu (rural) or Municipal/Zonal Commissioner’s Office (urban).
Applicants can visit the helpdesk set up at the rural MPDP centers for any registration-related assistance.
Under the scheme, applicants are free to choose a financially viable business activity of their interest.