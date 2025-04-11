Up to Rs 4 lakh loan under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 – Who can apply and how?

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 is a new initiative from the Telangana government. Eligible members of the SC, ST, BC, minority, and EBC/EWS (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Sections) populations are covered under this programme.

Through the corresponding corporations, the programme is carried out to improve their capacity for entrepreneurship and economic self-sufficiency.

Under this scheme, eligible youth can avail concessional loans of up to Rs 4 lakh to start their own business. The programme is designed to promote economic development by supporting entrepreneurship.

Loan and subsidy structure of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025

According to the Telangana government website, here are the funding details.