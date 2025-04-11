NEET-PG 2025: 36% of students want registration process to begin early

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially confirmed that the NEET PG 2025 will be held on June 15, 2025, in two separate shifts. The announcement was made via the board's official website, while the release of the application form is still awaited.

As uncertainty looms over the exam, a recent poll by Shiksha.com has revealed that 36 per cent of medical aspirants prefer the registration process to begin at least three months before the exam.

Students argue that early registration gives them more time to concentrate on studies and helps avoid last-minute technical or administrative hurdles.

While the application form is yet to be released, NBEMS is expected to open the registration window soon on natboard.edu.in.

Alongside, the official information brochure will be published, detailing key aspects such as eligibility, exam fees, centres, admit card instructions, exam day guidelines, and the complete exam schedule.

The delay in registration has triggered discussions among aspirants and educators alike, many of whom stress the importance of having sufficient time to prepare, especially for a competitive exam like NEET PG.

Students are advised to have all required documents ready, as the process may begin at any time.

Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked social media rumours about a possible postponement, confirming that the exam will take place as scheduled on June 15, 2025.