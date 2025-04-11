NEET PG 2024: GMCH-32 resumes state quota counselling for third round after SC verdict

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, has officially resumed the process for the third round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling for MD/MS courses under the state quota.

The process had earlier been put on hold following the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling on January 29, which struck down domicile-based reservations in PG medical admissions under the state quota.

The counselling, originally scheduled for February 5, was postponed in light of the apex court’s decision. However, GMCH-32 has now initiated the process in line with the SC judgment and the directions received from the Chandigarh Administration.

While the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling has already been completed and students have joined their respective institutes, attention has now turned to the unfilled Union Territory (UT) quota seats. A notice issued by Professor AK Attri, Director-Principal of GMCH-32, stated that these seats will be filled under the Institutional Preference (IP) pool, and admissions will be based on candidates’ NEET PG 2024 ranks.

Application window now open

Candidates who have become eligible after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) reduced the NEET PG qualifying percentile can now apply for the third round.

The application window will remain open until April 14. In total, 35 seats are expected to be filled through this round.

Students who applied earlier and meet the new eligibility criteria do not need to reapply. Only fresh applicants qualifying under the revised percentile need to submit new applications via the official website: www.gmch.gov.in.

The institute has clarified that this announcement only initiates the counselling process.

The actual third round of counselling will be held once final approvals are received from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Once approved, GMCH will release the full counselling schedule, along with seat matrix details and eligibility criteria.

Possible stray round to follow

After the third round concludes, GMCH may also conduct a stray vacancy round to fill any remaining seats. This round will be conducted in accordance with the MD/MS admission prospectus for the current academic year, and the process will be announced on the official website in due course.

Students are advised to keep an eye on www.gmch.gov.in for updates regarding counselling dates, eligibility across categories, and department-wise seat distribution.