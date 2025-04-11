NEET MDS 2025 demo test now available at natboard.edu.in; check direct link here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 demo test on April 9, 2025, to help candidates get familiar with the time-bound sections.

The NEET MDS 2025 demo test lasts 10 minutes in total. Part A includes five questions to be completed in four minutes, while Part B has seven questions to be attempted in six minutes.

Candidates should note that the questions are not based on the NEET MDS syllabus but are intended to familiarise them with the Computer Based Test (CBT) interface and navigation.

How to take the NEET MDS 2025 demo test

Follow these steps to access and attempt the official NEET MDS 2025 mock test:

1) Visit the official NEET MDS website.

2) Click on the ‘Application’ tab.

3) Select the ‘Demo Test’ link or go directly to this page.

4) Click the ‘Sign In’ button.

5) Read through the instructions and tick the agreement checkbox.

6) Click on ‘I am Ready to Begin’ to start the test.

7)Attempt the mock test within the allotted sectional time.