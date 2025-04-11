Lucknow University: Clashes continue on Day 2, protests erupt as three students get injured

Tensions at Lucknow University (LU) escalated on Thursday evening, April 10, when three hostel residents were attacked by a rival group near IT College Crossing, leaving one student with a fractured leg, another with a head injury, and the third with a nose injury.

The ambush, according to police, was a direct fallout of a violent clash on campus a day earlier that left 19 students injured and resulted in two FIRs, said a report by the Times of India.

The Thursday assault occurred as the three victims — residents of Habibullah Hostel — along with a few others, stepped out for tea. A group, reportedly including a former LU student who had also been involved in Wednesday’s altercation, appeared at the spot and allegedly opened fire using country-made firearms.

The victims attempted to flee toward their hostel but were intercepted and brutally assaulted with wooden sticks and stones.

The incident triggered immediate unrest.

Word of the attack spread quickly, prompting a large gathering of students at IT College Crossing who blocked traffic for nearly an hour, demanding swift police action. A heavy police deployment, led by senior officials, was rushed to the location to contain the situation.

The protest later shifted to the vice-chancellor's residence, where students continued their agitation until officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central Zone) Manisha Singh and LU’s Chief Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi, assured them of firm action.

“We are fully cooperating with the police to ensure the culprits are identified and dealt with strictly,” Chief Proctor Dwivedi told The Times of India, while DCP Singh confirmed that action would be taken against all those involved in both incidents.

The unrest stems from a violent confrontation on Wednesday between two student factions, reportedly over campus one-upmanship. Eyewitnesses claim several outsiders were also involved. Following the incident, LU constituted a five-member panel to investigate the clashes.

On Thursday, two FIRs were lodged regarding the earlier violence.

One was filed by former LU student Alok Mishra, who alleged that he was attacked while visiting the university to collect his degree. He claimed he was beaten, shown a firearm, and threatened with death. He named five students in his complaint.

The second FIR was registered by Mohammad Intisaar, a student of Mahmudabad Hostel, who accused 13 individuals — including a current LU student — of assaulting him with rods and belts.