IISER Pune drops speakers after ABVP flags ‘staunch Maoist’ allegations

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, on Thursday, April 10, removed several academicians and experts from its Ambedkar Jayanti event lineup following objections raised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over the alleged affiliation of some speakers with the "tukde tukde gang", stated a report by The Indian Express.

The premier institute noted in a news release that the decision was made in order to "avoid controversy."

In honour of Ambedkar's anniversary, IISER, Pune, has planned a number of activities and invited speakers, including Deepali Salve, Nazima Parveen, and Smita M Patil. They were expected to discuss gender, economy, and caste issues.

In an official statement, IISER Pune said the Muktiparv programme was student-led and intended to promote discussions on social issues. “As part of the student-led Muktiparv programme, talks were planned at the institute by external speakers who are academicians and experts working in the areas of social equality and caste and gender dynamics. The organisers of the programme, including our students and faculty mentors, had followed due processes and have undertaken the organisation of this event with the intention that no objectionable content should be propagated through the event,” the institute stated.

It further added, ”However, due to the concerns raised, to avoid controversy, we took the decision of not hosting the planned external speakers at this time. The institute remains committed to upholding the ideals set forth by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar both as we observe Ambedkar Jayanti this weekend and through the year”.

To express their disapproval of the speakers chosen to speak at the event, ABVP activists from Pradesh Mantri, Western Maharashtra, led by Atharva Kulkarni, met with Sunil Bhagwat, Director, IISER, on Thursday, April 10.

The ABVP, in a press statement, voiced its opposition to certain invitees at the event. “There is a chance that their statements might cause law and order problems and they would try to divide the society on the basis of religion,” the statement read, describing the speakers as “staunch Maoists” it said.

Additionally, the publishers who would be showcasing their works were accused of publishing books that were associated with extreme left ideologies. “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had opposed the ideology of the Left throughout his life. Why has IISER allowed the presence of members affiliated to the ‘tukde tukde gang’ on the occasion of his Jayanti? Last year during the Muktiparv, speakers had made statements which had hurt the sentiments of the people”, the release stated.