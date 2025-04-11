Google lays off several hundred employees amid ongoing restructuring

Google has laid off several hundred employees from its Platforms and Devices unit, which oversees key products such as Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser, according to a report by Financial Express.

The latest job cuts, which reportedly occurred on Thursday, April 10, were first reported by The Information, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

This round of layoffs comes on the heels of a voluntary separation scheme offered by the company in January 2025, aimed at streamlining internal operations.

A spokesperson for Google confirmed the latest reductions, stating that since merging the Platforms and Devices teams last year, the focus has been on improving efficiency and agility, efforts that have involved both voluntary and involuntary exits.

“Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively. This included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January,” the spokesperson said.

Google has not issued a formal public statement about the most recent layoffs.

Earlier this year, the tech giant also scaled back staff in its cloud division, though those changes were limited to a few teams. The current round of cuts, however, signals a broader shift in Google’s approach to resource allocation across its product ecosystem.

These moves are in line with a larger restructuring trend within the company. Back in January 2023, Google announced the elimination of 12,000 roles — roughly 6% of its global workforce as part of a widespread cost-cutting initiative.