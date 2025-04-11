AP Inter Results 2025 to be declared TOMORROW | Here’s all you need to know

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has confirmed that the results for the AP Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025 for both first and second-year students will be announced on April 12 at 11.00 am.

The declaration is set to bring clarity and relief to over 10 lakh students who appeared for the exams held in March.

The inter first-year exams were conducted from March 1 to 19, while second-year students wrote their papers from March 3 to 20. Thanks to a swift evaluation process, BIEAP is now set to release the results within a month of the exam’s completion.

Students can check their scores on the official websites — bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

To avoid server overloads, results will also be accessible via WhatsApp and SMS services, ensuring all students can access their marks without hassle.

Follow these steps to check AP Inter Results 2025:

Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in Click on the appropriate result link – “AP Inter 1st Year” or “2nd Year” Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth Click on “Submit” View and download your provisional marks memo for future reference

BIEAP has urged students to keep their hall tickets handy and to carefully verify details such as name, roll number, and subject-wise marks on the marks memo. Please note that the online result is provisional, and original marksheets will be distributed through schools in May 2025.

What next?

Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for recounting or re-verification, for which detailed instructions will be issued after the results are declared. Those who do not pass will have another chance through supplementary exams scheduled for June 2025.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nara Lokesh is expected to address a press conference on April 12 to present key statistics, including overall pass percentages and the names of top-performing districts and students.