Andhra Pradesh to introduce CET for nursing admissions from 2025

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that admissions to nursing courses will now be conducted through a Common Entrance Test (CET), a first-of-its-kind move in India.

The change will take effect from the 2025-26 academic year, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Until now, admissions relied on intermediate marks or exams like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET). But starting next year, a dedicated CET for BSc (Nursing) will be introduced, aiming to make the admission process more student-friendly and merit-based.

The test will be conducted in the second week of June every year, with the process beginning in April and concluding by July — replacing the usual November timeline.

The decision was finalised after a three-hour-long meeting held at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada on Thursday, April 10.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav chaired the meeting, which included representatives from nursing college associations across all 13 districts.

Fee revision on the cards

Responding to concerns about outdated fee structures, the minister announced that the government will review the existing fees — currently Rs 15,000 annually for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and Rs 19,000 for BSc (Nursing) — to strike a balance between affordability and quality education.

In another key decision, the government will set up a Board of Examinations to regulate CET-based admissions for GNM courses.

The minister also instructed officials to draft a consolidated Government Order (GO) to replace the 52 fragmented GOs currently governing the sector. This comprehensive GO is expected to be ready by July 2025.

Cracking down on irregularities

Minister Yadav expressed concern over irregularities discovered during recent inspections, including institutions lacking valid no-objection certificates, missing documents related to their governing trusts or societies, and the absence of parent hospitals or proper infrastructure. Colleges failing to address these issues by the next academic year could face denial of approval for admissions.

He also issued a stern warning to institutions charging fees beyond the prescribed limits, promising strict action against violators, added TNIE.