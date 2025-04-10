VITEEE 2025 slot booking begins today at viteee.vit.ac.in

On April 10, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will start accepting registrations for the VITEEE 2025 session. The slot booking link is available to registered candidates at the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

Choose your slot for VITEEE 2025

For admission to BTech programmes provided at VIT's campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal, the Vellore Institute of Technology hosts the Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) every year.

To be eligible for admission to any of the VIT campuses for a BTech programme, Indian nationals must appear for the VITEEE 2025 exam, as per a report by The Indian Express.

How to book your slot for VITEEE 2025

Candidates appearing for VITEEE 2025 must complete the slot booking process to select their preferred exam date, time, and centre. Follow these simple steps:

1) Go to the official VITEEE website – viteee.vit.ac.in.

2) Log in with your application number and password.

3) Click on the "Slot Booking for VITEEE 2025" link.

4) Select your preferred exam date, time slot, and test city from the available choices.

5) Double-check all details and click “Submit” to confirm your booking.

VITEEE 2025: Know the detailed exam pattern

VITEEE 2025 is a 2.5-hour online exam featuring 125 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each correct answer gets one mark, and there’s no negative marking for wrong responses.

VITEEE 2025: Steps to follow after the results

Once the results are declared, VIT will make the dates for online counseling available to the chosen candidates according to their ranks. Candidates can opt for the campuses, programmes and category of fees, of their choice.

Allotment is then made based on the rank obtained and options available.