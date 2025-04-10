UoH students barred from east campus during SC panel's inspection of Kancha Gachibowli land

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) began a two-day inspection of the disputed Kancha Gachibowli lands near the University of Hyderabad (UoH, popularly known as Hyderabad Central University, HCU) today, Thursday, April 10, even as fresh allegations emerged that students and faculty were blocked from accessing parts of the campus to prevent interaction with the visiting panel.

The committee — led by Siddhant Das and comprising members CP Goyal, Sunil Limaye, and JR Bhatt — arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, April 9, and began surveying the 400-acre site at the centre of the controversy, according to a report by Telangana Today.

Their visit follows the Supreme Court’s decision to take suo motu cognisance of widespread tree-felling and environmental damage in the area, reportedly carried out under the guise of development. The apex court had ordered the committee to assess the situation and report its findings by April 16.

During Thursday’s inspection, students reported that the road leading to the East Campus — where the committee was expected to visit — was blocked, allegedly to prevent students from speaking directly to the members.

Several students and faculty members who were headed for academic activities were denied access, raising fresh concerns about transparency and attempts to stifle dissent.

The panel, which is operating under the Supreme Court’s direct supervision and staying at the Taj Krishna Hotel, is scheduled to meet Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari at 2 pm. On Friday, April 11, it will hear detailed representations from environmental groups, students, and other stakeholders who have raised alarm over ecological violations at the site.

The committee’s final report is expected to play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of the Kancha Gachibowli land and the development plans associated with it.