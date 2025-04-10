Top-Tier Education vs Real-World Expectations: IIM Ahmedabad grad’s wake-up call at McKinsey

Despite her credentials from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, Ruchi Aggarwal says her transition to corporate life at McKinsey came with unexpected lessons. The former consultant recently opened up about how her elite education didn’t fully prepare her for the realities of the workplace — right during her first presentation.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, she said, "I found that my degree from IIM Ahmedabad wasn't enough when I joined McKinsey. I didn't have the executive filter."

What the executive filter misses

Aggarwal recalled how she was caught off guard when a partner asked for a single, straightforward recommendation during her first presentation at McKinsey.

“I had 15 recommendations, like a menu. I thought the partner could choose the most suitable one. But in real client meetings, top executives want a curated, accurate answer — not a list,” she said.

This experience taught her that the ability to condense complex information into a concise yet actionable point was not stressed enough during her academic training.

Mastering the Art of Communication

According to Aggarwal, intellectual rigor was not enough to make the cultural transition from academia to consulting. She said, “At IIM-A, the question was always, ‘How much do you know?’ But at McKinsey, it became, ‘How clear can you make it?’”

Although she recognised that IIM-A offered a solid academic foundation backed by top-notch instructors, peers, and resources, she emphasised that real-world effectiveness demands a different set of skills.

Evolving with experience

Up till 2020, Aggarwal spent two years at McKinsey. She claims that during this time, she realized the value of professional clarity, client management, and effective communication — skills that, in her opinion, are frequently overlooked in the curricula of traditional business schools.

Later, she established the Mumbai-based mentoring and consulting company Mentoresult, where she now assists students and professionals in getting ready for similar hurdles.

Aggarwal saw her experience as a valuable learning curve in retrospect. "Even the best degree is just a starting point. You have to continuously build practical, on-ground skills to create real value," she added.

Her experience serves as a reflection of a larger discussion on how business education must adapt to the changing needs of contemporary companies.