Telangana High Court releases Admit Cards for 2025 Exam: Download Link Here

The first round of the Telangana High Court's 2025 recruitment drive has begun with the issuing of the admission cards for the upcoming written exams scheduled for mid-April.

The applicants may now obtain the admit cards from the official website: tshc.gov.in. This comes ahead of the computer-based (CBT) exams and skill evaluations that will be held for a select few positions over the course of five days on April 15, 16, 18, 19, and 20.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 1,673 technical and non-technical posts across the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Services and the Telangana High Court.

Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, Examiner, System Assistant, Typist, and Computer Operator are the only positions covered in the current phase.

For roles like Office Subordinate, Grade III Stenographer, Process Server, Court Masters, and Personal Secretaries, candidates who are awaiting admit cards will have to wait for separate announcements about the dates of their exams, stated a report by The Times of India.

Given the large number of candidates, the examination will take place in multiple shifts. The selection process includes a computer-based test and, for select roles, a skill or typing test.

Admit cards are mandatory for entry and include key details like the date, time, and location of the exam.

It is recommended that candidates double-check all written information and adhere strictly to the guidelines provided in the hall pass.

How to download TS High Court Admit Card 2025

1) Visit the official website: tshc.gov.in

2) Go to the hall ticket section relevant to your post – For Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service (Notification Nos. 02/2025 to 07/2025) – For High Court Service (Notification Nos. 102/2025 to 107/2025-RC)

3) Click on the appropriate hall ticket link.

4) Log in using your registration number and password.

5) Download and print your admit card. It’s recommended to keep multiple copies for exam day and future use.

Candidates are advised to double-check their admit card for accuracy and must carry it, along with a valid government ID, to the exam centre. Any discrepancies in personal details must be reported to the recruitment authorities without delay.